Al From and Craig Fuller

Al From and Craig Fuller

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Tolly Lewin's avatar
Tolly Lewin
1h

I saw the interview too, and my take was that Mamdami (sp?) is charismatic, which is interesting and imho vital for the Dems (my people). Hakeem Jeffries is the OPPOSITE of charismatic and shouldn't be the spokesperson for the dems. The issues are interesting and scary in NYC with defunding the police and the prisons. That's not a message for the country. We do need a relateable candidate. I like Pete Butigiege. I don't think we should rule him out because of his sexuality. I'm also interested in the governor from Georgia. But weak charisma there, I think. Forget Gavin Newsome. Some good qualities but he's too late, and too tainted.

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