For Democrats to have a reasonable chance to win control of the Senate this fall, they must win Michigan.

To win a Senate majority, Democrats need to retain all the seats they now hold and win at least four Republican held seats. That’s a difficult, but not impossible, task.

According to the prestigious Cook Political Report, Democrats are competitive for six Republican held seats — in North Carolina, Maine, Iowa, Ohio, Alaska and Texas.

Democrats are favored in North Carolina where popular two-term governor Roy Cooper is their candidate. Assuming the Graham Platner steps down as their nominee, Democrats should have a better than even chance of winning Maine, which has consistently voted Democratic in recent elections. Polls show a generic Democrat running better than Platner.

But the other four competitive seats are in heavily Republican states. So even good candidates — and the Democrats have strong nominees in all four — will have an uphill climb in those states.

What Democrats cannot afford to do is lose a seat they now hold — because for every Democratic seat they lose they will need to win two additional Republican held seats to gain a majority.

That’s why Michigan is so important. Democratic incumbent Gary Peters is retiring — and the Cook Report currently rates the race to succeed him as a tossup.

If Democrats lose Michigan, they will need to win six Republican seats, not four, a significantly steeper climb.

The Democratic candidate to succeed Peters will be selected in an August 4 primary. That race between Abdul El-Sayed, a favorite of Democratic Socialists, and mainstream Congresswoman Haley Stevens.

In my view an El-Sayed victory in the primary will put the seat in grave jeopardy. Michigan is not Deep Blue New York. It is a swing state that decides national elections.

National elections in Michigan tend to be tight, and neither party is dominant.

In last 14 presidential elections, beginning in 1972, each party’s candidate has won seven times. The last three have been decided by less than three points. The last two senate races, both won by Democrats, have been decided by less than two points. In 2024, Senator Elissa Slotkin, a stronger candidate than either El-Sayed or Stevens, won her seat by one-third of one percent.

Former Congressman Mike Rogers who lost that squeaker to Slotkin will be the Republican candidate again this year.

My concern is that the Democratic Socialist positions that El-Sayed has taken will not play with swing voters in Michigan. CNN has recently reported, for example, that El-Sayed has deleted tweets where he advocated defunding the police, an issue Republicans are likely to beat on this fall. Click on Erin Burnett’s post below for the full story.

Polls show the El-Sayed-Stevens primary in a near dead heat, what former CBS Anchor Dan Rather might call as tight as a tick. But how it ultimately comes out may very well determine which party controls the Senate after the November election.

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For an in-depth analysis of the impact Democratic Socialists are having on the Democratic Party, see Jonathan Chait’s recent piece in The Atlantic.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/2026/07/dsa-communist-socialist-democrats/687756/