Signage is seen outside the offices of the Civil Rights Division at Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C. on April 1, 2026. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)

Curiously, according to the Democracy Docket newsletter, the Department of Justice appealed three more voter roll losses Monday, ensuring that every defeat in President Donald Trump’s nationwide campaign to obtain unredacted state voter data is now in or headed to the federal appeals courts.

The article concluded:

Every court to rule on the issue has agreed that DOJ’s campaign is meritless. The department is now asking appeals courts across the country to give it what no district court has so far: a win.

Here is the FULL ARTICLE

Summary of the article…

Trump DOJ appeals latest wave of losses in languishing voter roll crusade”

Source: Democracy Docket

Author: Yunior Rivas

Date: July 6, 2026

The article reports that the U.S. Department of Justice has appealed three additional federal court losses in its effort to obtain unredacted statewide voter registration records from state election officials. The latest appeals involve Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire, meaning every district court defeat in the DOJ’s nationwide campaign has now been appealed.

According to the article, federal judges have consistently rejected the DOJ’s legal arguments, leaving the department with an 0-11 record in district courts and one appellate loss. Courts in California, Oregon, Michigan, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Arizona, Maine, Wisconsin, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire have all declined to order states to provide the requested voter registration data.

The dispute centers on the DOJ’s demand for unredacted voter rolls containing sensitive personal information, including dates of birth, residential addresses, driver’s license numbers, and Social Security numbers. State election officials and voting rights advocates argue that federal law does not authorize such broad access and that releasing the information would jeopardize voter privacy.

The article also notes that the First Circuit recently declined the DOJ’s request to expedite several related appeals, meaning the cases will proceed on a normal briefing schedule. That timetable makes it less likely the department will obtain favorable rulings before the National Voter Registration Act’s 90-day “quiet period,” which generally restricts systematic voter roll maintenance immediately before a federal election.

The piece concludes that the DOJ is pursuing appellate review nationwide despite unanimous district court rulings rejecting its interpretation of federal law, with the ultimate legal questions now shifting to the federal courts of appeals.

Summary by ChatGPT