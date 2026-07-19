On ABC’s This Week this morning, our friend, Jonathan Karl breaks down the documents declassified and released by President Trump during his prime time speech Thursday on election security.

His conclusions are that almost everything the president said misrepresented what actually is in those documents and that the president, himself, is doing more than any of our adversaries to undermine Americans’ faith in free in fair elections — the cornerstones of our democracy.

Moreover, Karl pointed out that in falsely proclaiming election fraud, the president focused not on the 2016 and 2024 elections that he won, but only on the 2020 election that he lost.

My more blunt characterization of the president’s speech is that it was full of self-interested, delusional lies, and that his reason for giving it is to lay the predicate for a strategy of undermining this fall’s election and/or discrediting its results.

Ironically, in focusing on his false claims about the 2020 election, he was arguing that the elections conducted on Barack Obama’s (2016) and Joe Biden’s (2024) watch were free and fair, but the election that occurred on his watch (2020) was the one that was rigged. To paraphrase Pogo, we have met the enemy and it is Trump.

To me, the president is desperate about what’s likely to happen this fall.

We know the president has much to lose if the Democrats win one or both houses of Congress in November.

He, his family and his cronies have made billions of dollars in his second term through grift and blatantly corrupt schemes, often at the expense of his supporters and/or the taxpayers.

He does not want to face two years of investigations and oversight of his actions with a likely outcome of a third impeachment and (with his lame duck status) a possible conviction

We also know that because his approval ratings are in the toilet that if the election were held today, the Republicans would almost certainly lose the House and perhaps, the Senate, as well.

He has no one to blame but himself.

His misbegotten policy in Iran has gotten us into another forever war in the Middle East, causing gasoline prices and inflation to spike.

His tariff policies, ruled illegal by the Supreme Court, have further exacerbated inflation.

His encouragement of cruel tactics that have resulted in the murders of civilians by ICE agents has turned immigration, an issue that should cut for him, into a liability.

His abuse of executive power and his consistent disobeying of court orders represent the greatest threat to our democracy since the Civil War.

With the election approaching, you’d think the president would do everything he could to mitigate his policies to help Republicans this fall. But instead he just keeps doubling down on the policies of which voters most disapprove.

All of that leads me to only one conclusion: the president’s strategy for staying in power this fall is not to try to win a free and fair election, but rather to try rig it.

The best antidote to that strategy is for the pro-democracy majority of Americans to flock to the polls and give him a drubbing so overwhelming that there‘s nothing he can do to overturn or discredit the outcome.

That’s what happened to Trump’s idol, Viktor Orban, in Hungary. And it needs to happen to Trump here this fall.

For Jon Karl’s full analysis, click on the link below.L