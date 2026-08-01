Photo Illustration by Alberto Mier/CNN/Getty Images

In a story out yesterday, CNN reviews Trump Administration initiatives around election security. First, fire the experts; then, with less than 90 days to go embrace World Cup technology and share it at the last minute with the states.

What could possibly go wrong??!!

Read the complete article HERE

Summary of the article…

CNN reports that the Trump administration is scrambling to rebuild parts of the federal election security infrastructure it sharply reduced after returning to office, even as the 2026 midterm elections are less than 100 days away. According to the report, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is reassigning personnel, promising new guidance for states, and attempting to restore relationships with state and local election officials after many experienced election security specialists were dismissed and key programs were curtailed.

The article notes that many states did not wait for Washington. Instead, they hired private cybersecurity firms, expanded in-house IT capabilities, created their own tabletop exercises, and established new information-sharing networks once supported by the federal government. Election officials from both parties express confidence they can conduct secure elections, but many argue that rebuilding federal capabilities this late in the election cycle provides limited practical benefit. Republicans interviewed generally emphasize that states have become more self-reliant, while Democratic officials stress that the loss of federal coordination has increased costs and reduced access to nationwide intelligence about emerging cyber threats.

Why this matters: This is an important article because it shifts the discussion from election integrity politics to election administration. Regardless of one’s views on the Trump administration’s earlier decisions, the piece raises significant questions about the appropriate federal role in protecting election infrastructure, coordinating intelligence on foreign threats, and funding cybersecurity. It also highlights a broader trend toward greater state responsibility for election security and suggests that future debates may center less on voting rules and more on who should bear the cost and responsibility for defending increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Summary by ChatGPT