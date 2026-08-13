The push to impact the midterm election continues, as reported in an article appearing in today’s Democracy Docket.

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Summary of the article…

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to move quickly to allow implementation of President Trump’s executive order imposing new restrictions on mail voting before the November 2026 midterm elections. The Justice Department is seeking stays of federal court orders blocking the policy, including a nationwide injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani.

Trump’s order would require the Department of Homeland Security and Social Security Administration to compile citizenship information for states. States would then provide the U.S. Postal Service with lists of eligible voters requesting absentee or mail ballots, and USPS would be directed not to deliver ballots from voters who do not appear on those lists.

The administration argues that courts have acted prematurely because federal agencies have not completed the regulations needed to implement the executive order. Solicitor General D. John Sauer warned that unless the Supreme Court acts promptly, lower-court injunctions could effectively prevent implementation before November.

The article emphasizes a fundamental constitutional dispute. Critics contend that the Constitution’s Elections Clause gives authority over federal election procedures primarily to states and Congress—not the president. Voting-rights advocates also warn that implementing the system shortly before an election could create confusion and disrupt ballot processing. Mail voting is substantial: roughly 48 million ballots were cast by mail in 2024 and 35 million in 2022.

Interestingly, federal appellate judges in separate cases have accepted the administration’s argument that challenges may currently be premature because USPS has not issued a final rule. However, the D.C. Circuit has also suggested that once the policy becomes sufficiently concrete to challenge, it could face serious constitutional problems.

Bottom line: The Supreme Court is being asked to decide not merely whether Trump’s mail-voting policy can proceed in 2026, but potentially how far presidential authority extends into an area of election administration traditionally controlled by states and Congress.

Summary by ChatGPT