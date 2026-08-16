I noticed today that U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said this weekend that he may take the voter roll issue to the Supreme Court.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said Sunday there’s a “possibility” that the Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court to intervene in dozens of cases where judges have ruled against the federal government’s efforts to gain broad access to state voter rolls ahead of November’s midterm elections. “Absolutely, it’s a possibility,” Blanche told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” when asked whether he’d appeal the 22 cases the Justice Department has lost so far to the Supreme Court.

This article talks about how President Trump and his administration are running out of options with the midterm elections just 78 days away.

Full article: CLICK HERE

Summary of the article…

The article by Alex Woodward, published August 15, is a strongly framed analysis arguing that President Trump has pursued an increasingly aggressive effort to expand federal control over election administration—and that courts, Congress, states, and election officials have so far provided substantial resistance.

Highlights

The administration has suffered repeated defeats in federal court. The article says the Justice Department has lost more than 20 cases seeking access to state voter-registration data. Federal courts have also blocked elements of Trump’s executive order dealing with mail ballots and national voter-ID requirements. Notably, at least five judges rejecting administration lawsuits were Trump appointees.

The constitutional issue is fundamental: who controls elections? The article emphasizes that the Constitution gives states primary responsibility for administering elections and argues that Trump’s executive actions attempt to give the president powers traditionally belonging to states and Congress.

The Supreme Court may become the decisive battleground. Trump has twice asked the Court to permit restrictions on mail voting that lower courts blocked. State attorneys general warned the justices that changing the rules immediately before the midterms could result in eligible voters—particularly rural and disabled voters—losing access to mail ballots.

The most striking element is Trump’s refusal to rule out emergency presidential action. Asked about declaring a national-security emergency to impose voter-ID requirements and other election changes without congressional approval, Trump responded, “stranger things have happened” and said he would “leave it at that.” The article also raises the possibility of federal troops or law enforcement becoming involved with ballots or voting equipment.

That possibility has a 2020 precedent. According to the article, Trump considered but did not implement proposals to seize voting machines following the 2020 election. He subsequently told The New York Times that he “should have” done so.

Election officials themselves are under increasing pressure. The article reports that Trump removed the three remaining members of the bipartisan Election Assistance Commission, effectively paralyzing it shortly before the election. It also cites a Brennan Center survey finding that 38% of election workers experienced threats, harassment, or abuse and that more than half fear for their safety.

The DOJ’s effort in Fulton County is particularly noteworthy. A grand-jury subpoena sought names, addresses, emails, and phone numbers of thousands of people who worked on the 2020 election there. A federal judge blocked the demand as an “unreasonable” and “staggering” attempt to obtain sensitive personal information.

The central takeaway

The most important point is somewhat broader than the article’s provocative headline.

Trump’s efforts have encountered significant institutional resistance—and, so far, that resistance appears to be working. Courts have rejected administration arguments; Congress has not enacted the sweeping legislation Trump wants; state officials, including Republicans, are resisting federal demands; and election administration remains largely decentralized.

At the same time, the article argues that the approaching 2026 midterms create a potentially dangerous period because Trump faces the possibility of Republicans losing congressional control and therefore has both an incentive and a shrinking window in which to act.

One point worth emphasizing because it strengthens the article’s significance: the resistance is not simply partisan.Republican-led Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Georgia, and Vermont are among states fighting federal attempts to obtain voter rolls, and Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has argued that states are better positioned than Washington to administer elections.

Bottom line: Beneath the overheated language of “seizing elections,” this is an important article because it documents a genuine constitutional collision: an administration seeking substantially greater federal—and presidential—authority over elections confronting a system deliberately designed to disperse that authority among states, Congress, and the courts. The critical question heading toward November is whether those institutional guardrails continue to hold if the administration escalates its efforts.

Summary by ChatGPT