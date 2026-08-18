Truthfully, the failure to achieve political promises is not new; however, the rate of failure and the list of what President Trump promised and what has been delivered is, well, hard to believe. We are bombarded with so many crazy out-of-control episodes a day that we lose sight of the larger picture.

Today, Steven Rattner released a compilation like no other I have seen in a guest essay appearing in the New York Times. It ought to give every Republican running for office a case of extreme anxiety. The items listed and the graphs shown represent a case against the President and frankly the Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

Here’s how the story begins:

“Promises made, promises kept.” Other presidents have employed variations of that phrase, although few with the gusto of President Trump; he even proclaims it on the White House website. When it comes to the economy, though, “promises not kept” would be a more apt description of the first 19 months of Trump 2.0. And many of the promises he has kept are causing as much damage as critics predicted. All in all, while Mr. Trump continues to boast about the “greatest economy we’ve ever had, by far,” the record to date falls far short of that lofty pronouncement.

You will find the full article with the graphics of great interest. To review it, CLICK HERE.

Summary of key points…

The attached New York Times guest essay by Steven Rattner, published August 18, is essentially a scorecard comparing Donald Trump’s economic promises with measurable results after the first 19 months of his second term. Its device is particularly effective: 11 campaign or presidential promises, each followed by a chart labeled “Reality.”

Central argument

Rattner’s thesis is straightforward: Trump continues to describe the economy in exceptionally positive terms, but on many of the measures Trump himself emphasized—growth, deficits, debt, manufacturing, inflation, gasoline, housing and health care—the results fall substantially short of his promises. Importantly, this is an Opinion/Guest Essay, not a straight NYT news report, and Rattner served in the Obama Treasury Department.

The 11 major points

Economic growth is slowing. Trump promised extraordinary growth. Rattner notes that GDP growth was running at 1.8% for 2026 in the chart, compared with 2.8% in 2024, and says second-quarter growth fell to a 1.5% annual rate. He attributes part of the slowdown to tariffs, inflation, energy prices and reduced government spending. The budget is nowhere near balance. Trump promised to balance the federal budget. Instead, Rattner points to CBO projections showing deficits continuing to expand, reaching roughly $3.1 trillion by 2036, and attributes much of the deterioration under Trump’s first second-term budget to tax cuts. Federal debt continues upward. Trump had said tariff revenues and economic prosperity would help pay down the national debt. Instead, debt held by the public is approaching its World War II record relative to GDP; the essay says CBO projects it at 120% of GDP by 2036. The promised manufacturing renaissance hasn’t materialized. Manufacturing employment stands at about 12.6 million—62,000 fewer jobs than at Trump’s second inauguration. Rattner argues tariffs may actually be hurting some manufacturers by increasing the cost of imported inputs. Tariffs have not produced the promised windfall. This is one of the more striking sections. After the Supreme Court invalidated much of Trump’s tariff regime, refunds began. Rattner says the government’s newer tariffs could generate about $121 billion in 2026 while $166 billion must be refunded from the earlier tariffs. Inflation has not disappeared. Trump promised to “end inflation” and bring prices down. Instead, the essay reports inflation at 3.3% versus wage growth of 3.2% through July. Rattner argues that renewed inflation could force the Federal Reserve toward higher interest rates. Gasoline is dramatically above Trump’s promised level. Trump had promised gasoline below $2 per gallon. The national average was $4.01 as of August 10, following a spike associated in the essay with the Iran war. Rattner also argues that $2 gasoline was economically unrealistic because crude prices would probably have to fall to around $30 a barrel. Housing affordability remains extremely difficult. Trump promised to reduce the cost of new homes substantially through deregulation. Median home prices remain around $411,000. Rattner calculates that a household would need roughly $120,000 in annual income to afford a median-priced newly constructed home, versus median household income of approximately $86,000. Mortgage rates haven’t approached the promised 3%. They remain around 6.7%. Rattner connects this partly to inflation and the upward pressure large federal deficits and debt exert on long-term interest rates. Medicaid was cut despite Trump’s pledge not to cut it. The 2025 domestic-policy legislation imposed work requirements and other changes. The CBO figures used in the essay show annual Medicaid reductions increasing substantially over time, eventually reaching $165 billion a year in the chart. Health insurance has become more expensive, not less. Rattner reports that the average monthly premium for a benchmark ACA marketplace plan rose about 26% from the previous year, contradicting Trump’s claim that he was bringing health-care costs “way down.”

What I think is most significant

The power of the piece isn’t any single statistic. It is the promise-versus-performance framework. Rattner largely avoids asking readers to accept an alternative Democratic economic program; instead, he judges Trump against Trump’s own explicit benchmarks.

Three areas strike me as especially consequential:

First, debt and deficits. These are difficult for the administration to dismiss as temporary price fluctuations. The CBO projections extend well beyond today’s economic cycle and directly contradict the promise of balancing the budget.

Second, affordability. Inflation, gasoline, housing, mortgages and health insurance all translate abstract economic policy into household economics. That’s politically more potent than GDP statistics. A 6.7% mortgage rate or $4 gasoline is immediately understandable.

Third, manufacturing and tariffs. These go to the heart of Trump’s economic theory: tariffs were supposed simultaneously to raise enormous revenue, encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen the economy. Rattner’s charts argue that, at least so far, the evidence doesn’t support that proposition.

There is also an important analytical caution: Rattner sometimes moves from demonstrating that a promised outcome hasn’t occurred to asserting that Trump’s policies caused the disappointing outcome. Those are two different propositions. The charts are generally strongest at establishing the first. Causation—particularly involving GDP, inflation, gasoline and interest rates—is inherently more complicated and is where supporters of the administration would have the strongest grounds to challenge the essay.

Bottom line: This is an unusually effective political-economic critique because it converts broad campaign rhetoric into 11 measurable tests. Even a reader who disputes some of Rattner’s causal analysis is left confronting the central question the piece raises: By the economic standards Trump himself established during the campaign, how many of those promises have actually been fulfilled?

Summary by ChatGPT