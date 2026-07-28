Yesterday, President Trump made an unusual request of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The action to overturn a lower court decision was described by the Wall Street Journal:

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to allow federal agencies to implement an executive order that would restrict mail-in ballots and create lists of people deemed eligible to vote ahead of the November midterms.

The order, which President Trump issued in March, seeks to insert the executive branch into the supervision of federal elections. Many experts on election law have questioned its legality because the Constitution gives power over elections to states and Congress, not the president.

In an emergency appeal, Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the high court to lift a lower-court injunction that has blocked the administration from enforcing the order. Sauer urged the justices to intervene now so that federal agencies would have enough time to put the order into effect before the Nov. 3 midterms.

Trump has for years denigrated mail voting and sought to sow doubts about U.S. election integrity, including most recently in a prime-time speech.

In his March 31 executive order, Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to compile state-by-state lists of citizens who are eligible to vote, and he ordered the U.S. Postal Service not to handle mail ballots from voters who don’t appear on official lists.

Full article from the Wall Street Journal