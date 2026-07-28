Voting by Mail: The Facts
Today, one in three voters vote by mail in national elections
Yesterday, President Trump made an unusual request of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The action to overturn a lower court decision was described by the Wall Street Journal:
WASHINGTON—The Trump administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to allow federal agencies to implement an executive order that would restrict mail-in ballots and create lists of people deemed eligible to vote ahead of the November midterms.
The order, which President Trump issued in March, seeks to insert the executive branch into the supervision of federal elections. Many experts on election law have questioned its legality because the Constitution gives power over elections to states and Congress, not the president.
In an emergency appeal, Solicitor General D. John Sauer asked the high court to lift a lower-court injunction that has blocked the administration from enforcing the order. Sauer urged the justices to intervene now so that federal agencies would have enough time to put the order into effect before the Nov. 3 midterms.
Trump has for years denigrated mail voting and sought to sow doubts about U.S. election integrity, including most recently in a prime-time speech.
In his March 31 executive order, Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to compile state-by-state lists of citizens who are eligible to vote, and he ordered the U.S. Postal Service not to handle mail ballots from voters who don’t appear on official lists.
Full article from the Wall Street Journal
Here are the facts…
How many voters in the United States utilize voting by mail in national elections?
The short answer is roughly 30% of American voters now cast their ballots by mail in presidential elections, although the percentage varies significantly by election year and by state.
According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission:
Approximately 47.6 million mail ballots were counted in the 2024 general election.
Total ballots cast were about 159 million, meaning mail ballots represented about 30% of all votes.
Mail voting is not evenly distributed
Mail voting differs dramatically across states:
Eight states plus Washington, D.C. automatically mail ballots to all registered voters (including California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Hawaii, Nevada, and Vermont).
Twenty-eight states allow any voter to request a mail ballot without providing a reason (”no-excuse absentee voting”).
The remaining states generally require a statutory excuse (such as illness, travel, military service, or disability), although some have recently expanded access.
As a result:
In states like Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and California, well over half—and often nearly all—votes are cast by mail.
In many Southern states, mail voting remains in the single digits because eligibility rules are more restrictive.
Long-term trend
Vote-by-mail has become a permanent feature of U.S. elections:
Before 2000, mail ballots accounted for roughly 10% of votes.
By 2016, they had risen to about 21%.
The pandemic accelerated adoption to 43% in 2020.
Usage declined afterward but stabilized at around 30%, which remains substantially above pre-pandemic levels.
In other words, approximately one out of every three American voters now votes by mail in a typical national election, making it one of the three major voting methods alongside Election Day voting and in-person early voting.