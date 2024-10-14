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In 2020, an online conversation between two friends from different parties was launched in The Spy, a Maryland Eastern Shore online publication that now reaches across the country.

Often finding agreement, From & Fuller served different U.S. presidents and come at developments on the political scene from different perspectives bringing an abundance of experience.*

This newsletter provides commentary on current and future challenges along with a record of past conversations.

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*Between them: 10 years on Senate staff; 4 years on House leadership staff; 10 years on White House staff; 15 Presidential campaign cycles; 3 Presidential Transitions; Founded new national political organization/ran for 25 years; Founded 1 think tank; 2 books; 2 documentary films; and, moderated numerous live conversations about politics and public affairs. And, of course, appear for 4 years together weekly on From & Fuller in The Spy.