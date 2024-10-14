Al From and Craig Fuller

Al From and Craig Fuller

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In 2020, an online conversation between two friends from different parties was launched in The Spy, a Maryland Eastern Shore online publication that now reaches across the country.

Often finding agreement, From & Fuller served different U.S. presidents and come at developments on the political scene from different perspectives bringing an abundance of experience.*

This newsletter provides commentary on current and future challenges along with a record of past conversations.

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*Between them: 10 years on Senate staff; 4 years on House leadership staff; 10 years on White House staff; 15 Presidential campaign cycles; 3 Presidential Transitions; Founded new national political organization/ran for 25 years; Founded 1 think tank; 2 books; 2 documentary films; and, moderated numerous live conversations about politics and public affairs. And, of course, appear for 4 years together weekly on From & Fuller in The Spy.

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Al From and Craig Fuller have decades of experience in the Democratic Party and Republican Party. They have advised individuals who have been elected President and other senior public officials. Today, they share views on a wide range of public issues.

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