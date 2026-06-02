Al From and Craig Fuller

Al From and Craig Fuller

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May 2026

A Candid Conversation with Dave Wheelan
AKA, the Spymaster
Published on The Spy Journal  
Hot Takes / May 28, 2026
What's in your wallet?
  Al From and Craig Fuller
From & Fuller / May 28th
Our weekly conversation with the Spy's Dave Wheelan
  Al From and Craig Fuller
Morning Brief / Reflections
We reflect on the past a bit this morning on the day after Memorial Day.
  Al From and Craig Fuller
16:07
Memorial Day
A speech that reminds us of why we remember and honor
Published on DECADE SEVEN  
Hot Takes
Provided to the Spy Journal and to you!
  Al From and Craig Fuller
From & Fuller / Trump Endorsement Power and Remembering Barney Frank
Our conversation on the outcome of Tuesday elections where President Trump chose to take on Republicans.
  Al From and Craig Fuller
Making Crime Pay
Trump Wants to Reward January 6 Insurrectionist With Our Tax Dollars
  Al From
Morning Brief / May 19,2026
Big day for primary elections
  Al From and Craig Fuller
14:38
Foreign Policy Focus with Richard Haass
Challenges Ahead
Published on DECADE SEVEN  
© 2026 Craig Fuller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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