Al From and Craig Fuller

Al From and Craig Fuller

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Happy Fourth

Our Nation’s 250th Birthday is a Time to Celebrate Freedom
Al From's avatar
Al From
Jul 04, 2026

Happy 250th Birthday America. Today is a day to celebrate the freedom and democracy we enjoy in the greatest country on earth.

Ginger and I are on cruise on the Baltic Sea. Yesterday we had the opportunity to visit the Gdansk Shipyard, the birthplace of Lech Walesa’s Solidarity Movement that brought freedom to Eastern Europe 37 years ago. We had a guide who, as a child, walked past the Shipyard on the way to school.

For us, that experience was reminder of how hard it is to achieve freedom and democracy and why — even in the United States — we must fight so hard to preserve them.

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