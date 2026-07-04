Happy Fourth

Happy 250th Birthday America. Today is a day to celebrate the freedom and democracy we enjoy in the greatest country on earth.

Ginger and I are on cruise on the Baltic Sea. Yesterday we had the opportunity to visit the Gdansk Shipyard, the birthplace of Lech Walesa’s Solidarity Movement that brought freedom to Eastern Europe 37 years ago. We had a guide who, as a child, walked past the Shipyard on the way to school.

For us, that experience was reminder of how hard it is to achieve freedom and democracy and why — even in the United States — we must fight so hard to preserve them.